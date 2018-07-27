Listen
Charli XCX Drops Hot New Song ‘Girls Night Out’ 1 Year After ‘Boys’ — Listen

Charli XCX just keep the hits coming. After dropping a pair of hits on June 29, the singer has now dropped yet another track, ‘Girls Night Out,’ and we are so here for it!

Charli XCX, 25, is unstoppable this summer! The singer is out to steal the pop music crown, and is prepared to claim her throne by releasing as many new singles as necessary. On her latest track, “Girls Night Out,” it’s all fun and games for Charli, as she belts out lyrics about wanting to have a wild night out. “Let’s have a girls’ night out tonight, I can’t wait to live it up tonight, It’s a girls’ night out, No boys, no boys,” she croons on the track. The lyrics have us ready to dial up our girlfriends to plan an epic night out!

We can only hope this track from Charli is more well-received than her girl squad anthem with Rita Ora, Cardi B, and Bebe Rexha released in May. The electro-pop tune “Girls” had good intentions, but ultimately fell flat, as it fell prey to mounds of backlash in the days following it’s release. Fans and critics alike felt the song contained insensitive lyrics, and ultimately, Charli even made a statement on the matter.

“I know from when Rita invited me to be a part of the song, this song was about a specific experience that she had with a woman,” Chari said. “I know that Rita’s had extremely meaningful relationships with both men and women. She really does have every right to tell her story because she’s not doing it from an exploitative viewpoint. She’s been with women and had relationships with women. She’s had relationships with men, too. I don’t understand why her story is less valid than anybody else’s,” she added.

Are you a fan of “Girls Night Out”? We are!