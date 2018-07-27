Jenna Dewan, Heidi Klum & More Celeb Moms Who’ve Done Totally Nude Photo Shoots

Jenna Dewan stripped down for the September 2018 issue of ‘Women’s Health’ but she’s not the first mom to go nude on a magazine cover! See all the celebrity mothers who have posed naked during photo shoots.

Jenna Dewan, 37, looked absolutely stunning on the September 2018 cover of Women’s Health. The Step Up star posed completely nude for the magazine’s Global Naked Issue, and explained why she has no qualms with stripping down to her birthday suit. “I’ve been a dancer my entire life, so I’m used to little clothing,” she told the interviewer with a laugh. “You lose a sense of modesty.” But the mom of 5-year-old Everly Tatum isn’t the only famous mother to pose nude for a photo shoot. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, and more celebrity moms have all done it too.

As for being a mom and taking sexy pics, Jenna maintains the positive belief that those two things can definitely go hand-in-hand, despite what the mom-shamers say. “Apparently, when you become a mother, you’re supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that,” she told the magazine. “I think there’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid.” Yes!

But feeling sexy in her body isn’t the dancer’s main goal when she works out. “I really like to feel strong, and I like to feel curvy. And when I say ‘curvy,’ I mean ‘muscular.’ In the gym, I add more weight rather than increasing reps because I want to build muscle, so I can pick up my daughter,” she explained. “Before, it used to be like, ‘I wanna get long, lean muscles.’ Now, I’m just like, ‘I wanna feel strong and good.’” We love that! Want to see even more gorgeous moms posing nude for magazine covers? Then get clicking through the gallery above!