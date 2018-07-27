5 Stars Who Posed Completely Naked After Shocking Splits — Jenna Dewan & More

There’s just something about a breakup that makes Hollywood’s sexiest stars just want to rip their clothes off! — We’re not joking. Some stars decided to strip down after splits, and we’ve got the sultry snaps!

After one goes through a breakup, there’s always the unpredictable aftermath. — You cut your hair, you change your wardrobe, you get a gym membership, or … you pose nude? Well, that’s something these Hollywood hotties have done after their own splits or in some cases, divorces. Jenna Dewan, 37, is the most recent star to strip down after a divorce, and, she’s never looked better! The dancer/host/actress and her ex, Channing Tatum announced their split back in April 2018, and Jenna’s been killing it ever since. Check out her and more stars including Kim Kardashian, who’ve posed nude after going through a breakup!

Nudity is something Jenna Dewan has never had an issue with, she told Women’s Health, as she poses nude on their latest cover. “I’ve been a dancer my entire life, so I’m used to little clothing,” she says with a laugh. “You lose a sense of modesty.” However, one has to think that she’s loving how good she looks after her split with Tatum, although there is no bad blood! The two married in 2009 and had their daughter, Everly four years later.

Sadly the two announced their split in April with a joint statement on Instagram. “I feel I’ve been on a wave of growth,” she told the mag. “It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.” The mag noted that although the host seemed positive when recalling her split, everything isn’t always that way. “It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it,” she admitted.

She then reflected on the last year: “It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself—my needs and wants as a woman. I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks.”

While there have been painful times, Jenna’s workouts, her daughter, and her hosting gig on World Of Dance have all certainly helped. Not to mention, she’s never looked better!

See her and more stars who’ve stripped down after splits in our attached gallery! — Which features Carmen Electra‘s nude Playboy cover (2009), following her 2007 divorce from Dave Navarro.