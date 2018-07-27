Carr Fire: Residents Flee As Homes Burn In Horrifying Blaze — Shocking Pics
Carr Fire has scorched parts of Northern CA and it’s turned deadly. The raging wildfire has caused massive evacuations, structural damage to homes, businesses and more. See the frightening photos from the blaze that continues spread.
The Carr Fire is the latest burst of wildfire to devastate residents in Northern California. The blaze torched through communities on Thursday, July 26, including Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River, and then traveling to the city of Redding — a city of about 95,000 people around 120 miles south of the California-Oregon border. The wildfire has demolished dozens of homes, forcing thousands to evacuate. The fire has destroyed at least 15 structures so far, however, that number is expected to rise significantly, Scott McLean, spokesman for Cal Fire, told CNN. One person died, a private hire bulldozer operator, and three firefighters have been injured.
TERRIFYING: Fierce winds are spawning firenadoes in NorCal's Shasta County as deadly #CarrFire rages out of control near #Redding https://t.co/GxeNKbScjo pic.twitter.com/1yKK72QqUQ
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 27, 2018
BREAKING: Raging #CarrFire kills at least one, threatens northern California city of Redding. https://t.co/qC0VQGnFbs pic.twitter.com/blecfZw6pD
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 27, 2018
McLean continued to detail the frightening occurrences once the Carr Fire started to rip through communities. “It’s just a wall of flames,” he said, adding that “it’s taking everything down in its path.”
“When it hit, people were really scrambling,” McLean said. “There was not much of a warning.”