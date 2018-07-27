Carole Radziwill Insists ‘RHONY’ Team Forced Her To Do Things Against Her ‘Value System’ on Instagram

If you’re wondering why Carole chose to leave ‘RHONY,’ you won’t have to look far. She’s dropping hints all over the place — starting with her Insta story. Click here to see what she said!

A picture is worth a thousand words — and an Instagram story is worth even more! Carole Radziwill, 54, got tongues wagging when she posted a pretty telling survey on social media on July 27. Let’s just say, subtlety is not her strong suit. Just a day after the Real Housewives of New York star announced that she was leaving the show, she posted a smiling shot someone had taken of her with the question, “If you were doing something that was forcing you to do things that went against your own value system would you walk away regardless of the pain? It’s a tough decision.” And beneath the Yes/No options, she added, “My advice: save for a rainy day because that day might come when the sun is shining and you can walk away with a smile.”

So there ya have it. Carole is walking away from RHONY after having to go against her value system. When she saw that eighty percent of followers agreed, she posted another photo, this time of the end goals of a football field with the caption, “That’s how I felt this past year too. It’s difficult, but life is long and you can’t always play the short game. #touchdown.” She then added on Twitter, “It’s a good skill to have. Knowing when the price you’re paying is greater than the price you’re paid.” While she didn’t elaborate on any of that, we do know where she’s headed next, thanks to the statement she gave PEOPLE.

The reality star told the outlet that she’d be returning to journalism and producing, adding, “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” Radziwill wrote. “I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

While we’re excited to see what exactly is ahead for her, we’re still dying to know what’s behind Carole that motivated her to head out now after six seasons. Like, what kind of values did she have to go against on the show? Or was she just sick of all the drama with a certain frenemy Bethenny Frankel — who happened to post a “Mood” pic of a smiling Snoopy rainbow tee just after news of Carole’s departure dropped?

We may never get the truth, but we do know that some of her co-stars are being super supportive of her transition. Ramona Singer‘s rep said Ramona is “sad to see her go,” and Heather Thomson told Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY, “Carole had a really great run on the show, but all good things come to an end. It’s good to end those things before they’re not good anymore.” Amen!