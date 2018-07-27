Cardi B Cried Over Decision To Pull Out Of Bruno Mars Tour: How Offset’s Supporting Her

Cardi B had to make the tough call to choose motherhood over her commitment to touring with Bruno Mars this fall. We’ve got details on how the decision left her in tears.

Fans were SO excited when Cardi B was announced in February as the opening act for Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic autumn tour, which kicks off Sept. 7 in Denver. But she just gave birth to daughter Kulture on July 10 and discovered that the demands of motherhood are too much for a grueling tour schedule. On July 26 she made the heartbreaking announcement to fans that she was dropping out of the high-profile gig. “Pulling out of this tour was not easy for Cardi, she shed a lot of tears. She hates that she’s disappointing her fans and she feels like she’s letting down all the people on her team that worked so hard for her to get to this place,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But her life isn’t just about her and what she need anymore, her daughter is her priority now. As much as she wants to do this tour she can’t put her baby at risk by taking her on the road and leaving her behind is not an option. She really felt like she had no other choice,” our insider continues.

“Cardi hasn’t left her baby at all since she came home from the hospital, not even to go for dinner. And she’s still refusing to hire a nanny because she doesn’t want a stranger looking after her child. She does have her mom and sister living with her and helping out but even with them it’s hard because Kulture is very attached to Cardi, she cries when she tries to put her down,” our source reveals.

Cardi’s husband Offset, 26, is totally onboard with the decision to not go on the road just six weeks after having their daughter. “Cardi has Offset’s full support for pulling out of this tour. He has given her so much confidence and really boosted her up to make her feel okay about making this call. She has a lot of fears about this decision, silly stuff like what if people forget about her while she’s on her maternity leave. But Offset made her realize that was just her fears and insecurities playing tricks on her mind. She credits him with giving her the strength to do what’s right for her and their baby. The baby has only brought her and Offset closer together than ever before. She could not have made this tough decision without his support. Thanks to Offset, Cardi has been able to delay her touring and still feel loved and secure in her life thanks to this amazing man,” our insider adds.