Caitlyn Jenner & Ex Step-Daughter Kourtney Kardashian At Same LA Restaurant — See Pics

Caitlyn Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian nearly bumped into each other at the same restaurant. We’ve got details on the close call between the Olympian and her estranged former stepdaughter.

Ever since Caitlyn Jenner spilled Kardashian-Jenner family dirt in her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life, the Kardashian sisters have been at war with the former Olympian. She was their stepdad for over two decades, but the ladies felt that Cait was especially cruel in trashing her marriage to their mom Kris Jenner, 62,. It was a near miss for the 68-year-old and her former stepdaughter Kourtney as the ended up dining at the same West Hollywood hotspot on July 26. They came within minutes of running into each other while dining at Craig’s. It would have been the first time in well over a year that Cait would have had any in contact with one of her former stepchildren.

Caitlyn was dining with rumored 21-year-old girlfriend and constant companion Sophia Hutchins while it was unclear who Kourt was with. She was dressed to impress though, as the 39-year-old looked SO beautiful. She had her long dark locks pulled back in a bun, showing off her stunning face and perfect makeup. Kourt flaunted her perfect body in a skin-tight burgundy off the shoulder leather dress. She paired it with strappy Manolo Blahnik heels. Cait looked striking as well in a black long-sleeved top and a tan leather skirt.

While the Kardashian ladies were initially supportive of their former stepdad when she decided to transition from being Bruce, that goodwill was lost when Cait’s memoir dropped. As a result there’s nothing but bad blood between her and her former stepdaughters, who are fiercely protective of their momager Kris. She revealed in a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan that she no longer speaks to any of them. “[I haven’t talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe two years…and Kourtney I haven’t talked to her either,” she revealed.

And that was a year ago! What a wild opportunity was missed by Kourt and Cait dining in the same restaurant but barely missing each other. That would have been one awkward encounter and there were plenty of paparazzi around who could have captured the moment on camera. We’re sure both ladies are probably relieved they didn’t run into each other face to face.