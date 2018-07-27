Britney Spears Flaunts Abs In Tiny Sweater During Hilarious ‘Ew’ Skit With Jimmy Fallon

Surprise! Britney Spears made an impromptu appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ and totally stole the show with her killer body. Take a look!

If you’re one of the 20 million people who follow Britney Spears, 36, on Instagram, you know – Brit is all about fitness these days! So, it was no surprise that when the princess of pop appeared in a surprise skit on July 26, with Jimmy Fallon, 43, that she used the opportunity to show off her killer body. Britney showed the world what she was working with in a super tiny cropped sweater and a mini skirt that didn’t leave much to the imagination. Brit was looking hot hot hot!

The singer showed off her funny bone too – her skit with Jimmy was beyond hilarious! In the clip, Sara (Jimmy) reunites with Abby (Britney) and catch up on past memories from their time at sleepaway camp. Jimmy speaks in a hilarious accent throughout the skit, as Britney overshares about her love of horses, Las Vegas, and even plays a round of ‘Fashion Freeze.’ Jimmy also takes the time to poke a little fun at Britney, and references her iconic Instagram throwbacks, which fans can’t seem to get enough of. The skit served as a reunion for Britney and Jimmy. We can’t forget about the time Jimmy signed Brit up for Tinder back in 2016!

While we’ve been seeing more skin than ever from Britney, some of it is not quite intentional! The singer has had her fair share of wardrobe malfunctions on her current ‘Piece Of Me’ tour. Her fans got quite the show when on July 23, Brit’s boob popped right out of her bra, revealing her pasty underneath. Just a week before, she had a similar experience, and suffered a two minute nip slip onstage! Did Brit let it bother her though? No way! “Britney is so not bothered by wardrobe malfunctions at this stage in her career, they’re like second nature to her, she just rolls with it. She will make sure to use some stronger tape going forward though, as she doesn’t want to intentionally flash the audience!” a source close to the “Make Me” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.