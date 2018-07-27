Bode Miller & Wife Cry In 1st Interview After 19-Month-Old Daughter Drowns: ‘It Can Happen In 30 Sec.’

Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck Miller are speaking out for the first time publicly since their daughter, Emeline, tragically downed in a swimming pool. Watch the emotional ‘Today’ interview here.

Bode Miller and Morgan Beck Miller experience something parents should never go through: the death of a child. Their 19-month-old daughter Emeline‘s tragically died in an accidental drowning when she fell in a swimming pool during a party at their friends’ home on June 17. The former Olympic swimmer and professional volleyball player, who are expecting a baby this fall, sat down with Savannah Guthrie on Today to give their first interview since losing their little girl. Bode and Morgan immediately started tearing up as they spoke about their daughter’s death.

“A child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds,” Morgan told Savannah, her voice breaking. “And I just keep counting to 30 in my head. That was all I needed. And so it was one of those things that as a parent now — survey the home to see if it’s safe for a child to be [in].” Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. Bode echoed what his wife said, telling Savannah he couldn’t believe what had happened.

“It’s unbelievable quick,” he said. “You’d think it’d be some weird circumstance or some strange thing. And it’s not. It just happens in the blink of an eye.” Bode was taking a phone call during the accident and had to be told what had happened. Emeline‘s death was ruled an accident; the baby had slipped out of the crowded house during the get-together and somehow slipped into the swimming pool.

While this is the Millers’ first interview since Emeline’s death, they’ve both spoken out about it online. Morgan posted a beautiful tribute to their daughter on Instagram, writing, “It’s been 37 days since I’ve held my baby girl, I pray to God no other parent feels this pain. My heart is with you @nicolehughes8 as we walk this journey together. And thank you @scarymommy for helping us spread awareness.” She’s referring to a post Nicole Hughes wrote for Scary Mommy about how her son drowned.