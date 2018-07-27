Blood Red Moon Live Stream: Watch The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Here

The longest lunar eclipse of the century is upon us, and thanks to NASA, you can watch it happen live from the comfort of your home! Check out the live stream of the blood red moon here!

I’ll tell people to look at the moon on any random night, but tonight, Friday July 27, is when you should really be turning your head toward the sky. For more than 100 minutes, the moon will turn deep red and orange for the longest lunar eclipse this century. And, you’re in luck – you can totally catch sight of the blood moon no matter where you are in the world! NASA is sharing a live stream of the celestial event as it happens around the globe on YouTube. Check it out in the video above!

Unfortunately, the live stream is the only way those of us in North America will get to witness the blood red moon. “In the U.S., the lunar eclipse will start around 1:14 p.m. ET, and the maximum period of totality will start around 4:21 p.m. ET, making it too light outside for the blood moon to be visible,” Noah Petro, a scientist for the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, told ABC News. Anyone in Ethiopia will have the best view of the eclipse though, according to NASA. Other countries with decent visibility will include those in the Eastern Hemisphere.

So even though we won’t be able to see it with our own eyes in the United States, we can still participate in the fun. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA’s robotic spacecraft that orbits the moon, will experience the celestial event first-hand. Also, there’s the live stream. I made it easier for you and included it above. Go look at the moon already!