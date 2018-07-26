Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama ‘Shed Tears’ In Hospital: He’s Supporting Her After Alleged Overdose

Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderram had an emotional reunion after her alleged overdose! A source close to the former couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY about how her well-being is his number once concern.

Wilmer Valderrama is offering his ex Demi Lovato his full emotional support after her alleged overdose and her being revived with the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan. A source close to both Wilmer and Demi told us EXCLUSIVELY how she’s been dealing with the outpouring of concern and comfort following her hospitalization. “She is both happy to see friends, family and Wilmer and other loved ones, but is also in a weird place right now were she still needs help,” our source said. “She embraces the comfort she has been given, but it is really a tough situation right now because she still has a long way to go before she gets better. Her head space is all over the place right now with every emotion ever.”

We reported earlier how Wilmer ran to Demi’s side at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA on July 25, and it was apparently a very emotional reunion. “Tears have been shed, but Wilmer also wants to be a strong person for her so he is putting his emotions in one place, and he is making sure that he is strong for her,” our source went on to say. “There have been tears, but he has also been stern with her because he wants her to be OK.”

When it come down to it, it’s way too soon for Wilmer to even entertain the notion of getting back with Demi. Her health is his number one concern. “To think of a relationship at this time is as far removed from his thoughts as possible,” our source added. “Wilmer loves her and wants her to be OK — that is his goal. He wants to facilitate her well-being to be the best it can be. If that is to be by her side or convince her to seek rehab, he will do it. It’s not about anything more than that. To have her be OK again is his only goal.”