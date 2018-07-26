Could Rayna James rise again? With the ‘Nashville’ series finale airing July 26, Nashies are wondering about the possibility of Connie Britton showing up on the final episode. Here’s what we know.

Nashville is coming to an end after 6 seasons. Will Connie Britton reprise the role of Rayna James one last time to give Nashville fans the ultimate closure? That’s a question we still don’t know the answer to, but the show is giving us hope. In the series finale promo that’s been released, a woman who looks very much like Rayna appears to Deacon (Charles Esten). “Is this real?” he asks. We’re wondering the same thing, Deacon. While the figure is blurry to viewers, the luscious hair definitely hints that it could be Rayna! Connie’s hair is a character all its own.

Charles wouldn’t confirm or deny whether or not Connie would be back for the final episode. He only offered this tease to TV Guide: “There’s a nebulous shot that people aren’t sure what it is, but they think they know. They may, they may not. I will just say that in some form or another, there would be no way to have a final episode that didn’t in some form have Rayna looming somewhere through the storyline… It would have felt like, ‘Well, we finished, but not really.'”

The show revolved around Rayna in the first 5 seasons, and her presence is still felt on the show to this day. Granted, if Connie did come back, it would have to be in a flashback or ghost form. Rayna sadly died of complications from the injuries she suffered in a tragic car crash. Connie left the show in season 5. Whether or not Rayna does make an appearance, the final episode is going to make us cry all the tears. It’s truly the end of an era! Nashville‘s series finale airs July 26 at 9 p.m. on CMT.