What’s New On Netflix In August 2018: Debby Ryan’s ‘Insatiable,’ ‘Princess Diaries 2’ & More
August is upon us, so that means Netflix is going to be rolling out all-new TV shows and movies. From Netflix Originals to beloved movies, here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix in August 2018!
Netflix has just released the new TV shows and movies that will be available all throughout August 2018. Starting August 1, blockbusters like Batman Begins and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, as well as beloved movies like Steel Magnolias and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement will be available on Netflix for your viewing pleasure.
The streaming site also has a solid slate of original content coming out in August. Debby Ryan’s new series Insatiable will drop August 10. The Netflix film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the best-selling book, will be released August 17. But that’s not all. Check out the full list of titles below!
AUGUST 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
AUGUST 2
Emelie
AUGUST 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe — NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Coast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Like Father — NETFLIX FILM
Marching Orders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AUGUST 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Sunshine (streaming every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Children — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AUGUST 5
Paid in Full
AUGUST 9
Perdida — NETFLIX FILM
The Originals: Season 5
AUGUST 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Afflicted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All About the Washingtons — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Insatiable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La casa de las flores — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Pound Menu — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society — NETFLIX FILM
The Package — NETFLIX FILM
The Ponysitters Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AUGUST 11
No Country for Old Men
AUGUST 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
AUGUST 15
Adventures in Public Schoolv Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
AUGUST 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
AUGUST 17
Disenchantment — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stay Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Motive — NETFLIX FILM
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — NETFLIX FILM
Ultraviolet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AUGUST 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AUGUST 21
Year One
AUGUST 23
Deadwind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Follow This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Great News: Season 1
AUGUST 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ghoul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The After Party — NETFLIX FILM
The Innocents — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Young & Hungry: Season 5
AUGUST 28
The Good Place: Season 2
AUGUST 29
Inequality for All
AUGUST 31
Inside the Criminal Mind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ozark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paradise PD — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Laws of Thermodynamics — NETFLIX FILM
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Undercover Law — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
There’s so much here for you to binge and watch all throughout August. Unfortunately, a new month means we’ll be losing titles. Finding Dory, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Can’t Buy Me Love, and more will be leaving Netflix in August.