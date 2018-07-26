What’s New On Netflix In August 2018: Debby Ryan’s ‘Insatiable,’ ‘Princess Diaries 2’ & More

August is upon us, so that means Netflix is going to be rolling out all-new TV shows and movies. From Netflix Originals to beloved movies, here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix in August 2018!

Netflix has just released the new TV shows and movies that will be available all throughout August 2018. Starting August 1, blockbusters like Batman Begins and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, as well as beloved movies like Steel Magnolias and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement will be available on Netflix for your viewing pleasure.

The streaming site also has a solid slate of original content coming out in August. Debby Ryan’s new series Insatiable will drop August 10. The Netflix film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the best-selling book, will be released August 17. But that’s not all. Check out the full list of titles below!

AUGUST 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

AUGUST 2

Emelie

AUGUST 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe — NETFLIX FILM

Cocaine Coast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Like Father — NETFLIX FILM

Marching Orders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AUGUST 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine (streaming every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Children — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AUGUST 5

Paid in Full

AUGUST 9

Perdida — NETFLIX FILM

The Originals: Season 5

AUGUST 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Afflicted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All About the Washingtons — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La casa de las flores — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Pound Menu — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society — NETFLIX FILM

The Package — NETFLIX FILM

The Ponysitters Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AUGUST 11

No Country for Old Men

AUGUST 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

AUGUST 15

Adventures in Public Schoolv Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

AUGUST 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

AUGUST 17

Disenchantment — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pinky Malinky — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stay Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Motive — NETFLIX FILM

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — NETFLIX FILM

Ultraviolet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AUGUST 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AUGUST 21

Year One

AUGUST 23

Deadwind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Great News: Season 1

AUGUST 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ghoul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The After Party — NETFLIX FILM

The Innocents — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Young & Hungry: Season 5

AUGUST 28

The Good Place: Season 2

AUGUST 29

Inequality for All

AUGUST 31

Inside the Criminal Mind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ozark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paradise PD — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laws of Thermodynamics — NETFLIX FILM

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Undercover Law — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There’s so much here for you to binge and watch all throughout August. Unfortunately, a new month means we’ll be losing titles. Finding Dory, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Can’t Buy Me Love, and more will be leaving Netflix in August.