Tyson Beckford Nearly Flashes His Junk While Showing Off His Tan Lines In Half-Naked Mirror Selfie

Careful there, Tyson Beckford. The model gave his fans quite a show by pulling down his Calvins to show off his ‘tan lines,’ but he came so close to flashing his entire package!

Let it be known that like Brooke Shields before him, nothing comes between Tyson Beckford, 47, and his Calvins. The gorgeous man nearly showed off what makes him a “super” model on July 25, doing his best Kim Kardashian-impression by posing for a near-naked mirror selfie. “Becky got a tan fast,” he captioned the shot, tugging down the edge of his Calvins to show off “tan lines.” Had Tyson tugged any harder, then his “Becky” would have popped out for all to see – again! That’s against Instagram’s terms of service, Tyson!

Add this to the long line of racy pictures Tyson has uploaded to his IG account. He most notably turned people’s heads with a huge bulge picture in 2016. “Since my team don’t (sic) want me posting pics with gunz, as a concealed weapons licensed owner I give you my .44 Magnum!” he captioned a picture of him gripping his junk. Talk about packing heat! (It’s true. A quick look through his Instagram, and it’s clear Tyson loves his firearms as much as he loves posing naked.)

Of course, there was no way Tyson could “conceal” anything in that “standing naked on the edge of the ocean” picture he uploaded at the start of 2016. Of course, nothing really can top the naked pictures he posted on Snapchat in 2015, seemingly taking a cue from seeing Magic Mike. “Don’t save this or else,” he said, but clearly, a lot of fans didn’t obey the instructions.

How does Tyson keep in shape? “Eating right,” he told PEOPLE ahead of his stint with the Chippendales’ dancers in 2015. “And hydrate water, water, water!” He also revealed that looking that hot brings a whole new world of problems. “Every time I walk the streets in New York, I’m always getting propped by women and propped by men it’s an equal opportunity thing,” he said. “But I have a girlfriend.” At the time, he was romantically involved with Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, 27, but the two have since broken up (and she married DJ Ruckus in April 2018.