‘The Four’ Live Blog: Eight Fan Favorites Come Back For Their Last Shot At A Spot In The Finale

Are you ready for the comeback episode of ‘The Four?’ Eight of this season’s best contestants will be given one last chance to compete for a seat! Who will be headed to next week’s finale?

It’s been an intense ride so far on this season, but we’re finally at The Four‘s semifinals! The auditions are officially over, but the competition is far from over. Eight of the strongest challengers from this season are coming back onto the stage one last time in the hopes of challenging one of the current finalists and snag a seat before next week’s finale.

As always, the episode kicked off with a performance by the four finalists – Sharaya J, Ali Caldwell, Leah Jenea, and JeRonelle McGhee. However, they were joined by season one’s winner Evvie McKinney and finalist Zhavia Ward! The group took on the Jackson 5‘s iconic hit, “I Want You Back.” What a great way to kick off the show!

The first battle is between OG member of The Four, Stephanie Zelaya, and the singer who took her spot, Whitney Reign. First up – Whitney! She came to eat with an energetic performance of “Mama Knows Best” by Jessie J. The Latin singer came out next with Enrique Iglesias‘s “Bailamos.” Both performances were good, but just like their first battle against each other, Whitney came out victorious!

Whitney lost her seat to Ali, and she wants it back! She challenged the current seat holder to a battle! Ali didn’t come to play, though! She absolutely slayed “My All” by Mariah Carey. But Whitney showed up with a vengeance – her take on En Vogue‘s “Don’t Let Go (Love)” was flawless! It even earned a standing ovation from judges Diddy and Meghan Trainor, who “had chills” and “loved it.”

This was definitely a tough call – Diddy and DJ Khaled went back and forth for minutes before they could finally come to a consensus with Meghan. At the end of it all though, they decided that Whitney deserved a place in the final four!

It’s time for a teenage rap battle! Lil Bri and Dylan Jacob both wowed the crowd earlier on in this season, but both fell short compared to Sharaya. Bri was up first and the 17-year-old killed it with “All I Do Is Win” which was a clever choice considering it’s judge Khaled’s track! Dylan then put his own spin on “A Milli” by Lil Wayne. The audience decided to put Dylan on through!

Of course, the 16-year-old challenger decided to take on Sharaya once again! Pretty ballsy considering Sharaya is the longest running seat-holder the show has ever seen! As expected, she completely dominated the stage with a personalized version of LL Cool J‘s “Mama Said Knock You Out.” Dylan didn’t miss a beat though with “Quiet Storm” by Mobb Deep. But for yet another week, Sharaya secured the bag! We’ll be seeing her at the finale!