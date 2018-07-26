Are Stevie J & Faith Evans Filming New Reality Show? Reportedly Snagged $5 Million For VH1 Show

The Stevie J marriage drama could soon be coming home with you! Rumor has it that Stevie and new wife Faith Evans may be filming their own reality show for VH1. We have the details!

Stevie J and Faith Evans only got married a week ago, but they’re reportedly already letting the world know the intimate details of their marriage. The happy couple reportedly snagged a deal with VH1 and super-producer Mona Scott-Young to have their own reality show, according to MTO. Even better? They’re going to make $5 million off of it! The rumored show would simply be called Faith & Stevie, and may debut on VH1 by the end of the year. Yes, the MTO source says the network already greenlit the reality program!

You know this show would be juicy AF. Stevie’s no rookie when it comes to reality television. He is, of course, one of the stars of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which he joined in 2012. He’s had two L&HH spinoffs: Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood, and Leave It to Stevie, which started in 2016 when he broke up with ex Joseline Hernandez. Now that he’s no longer a bachelor, it makes sense that he’d move on to a show all about love! And, Mona is the creator of the Love & Hip Hop franchise, so she knows a thing or two about creating good TV. A Stevie and Faith show would rule!

Stevie’s life is majorly dramatic right now, and while we don’t wish those problems on anyone in the world … you have to admit it’s good fodder for the rumored show. A 20-year-old Misha Perry, claims that he cheated on his wife with her and is now allegedly pregnant with his baby! While it’s not shaking Stevie and Faith’s love, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, there’s no way they couldn’t talk about it on the show! Fingers crossed this is actually happening.