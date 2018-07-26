TV News
‘Southern Charm’: Kathryn Slams Ashley For Egg Donor Diss — ‘F**k You For Saying That’
The ‘Southern Charm’ reunion finale featured the ultimate showdown between Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs. Kathryn went off on Ashley, calling her ‘sadistic’ and more!
Ashley Jacobs made her way to the Southern Charm season 5 reunion on July 26 and came face-to-face with Kathryn Dennis. Throughout season 5, Ashley, who is Thomas Ravenel’s current girlfriend, attacked Kathryn, who is the mother of Thomas’s two children, on a number of occasions, including the cast’s trip to Hilton Head and Patricia Altschul’s winter ball. Kathryn finally got the chance to tell Ashley how she really feels, especially after Ashley called her merely an “egg donor” and bashed her parenting skills.
“As a mother, f**k you for saying that sh*t,” Kathryn told Ashley during the reunion. “It’s not OK to say to any mother — ever. And to just keep saying it is so hurtful and just beyond disrespectful. I just feel bad that you can’t even see that. I hope one day, if you are ever a mother, you learn this because I don’t know what else would teach you… It is so hurtful. Those are my children. You’re around them. You’re taking videos of them and you say those things about me and to me. It’s disturbing.”
Ashley apologized for calling Kathryn an “egg donor,” but Kathryn didn’t accept her apology. Ashley claimed she said it because she felt “attacked” by Kathryn. Ashley told Kathryn that she wanted to make amends, but Kathryn didn’t seem interested.
“As their mother, I’d like you to not be around my children because I feel uncomfortable with it,” Kathryn continued. “You are an unkind, hateful, sadistic person, and unfortunately, if you need to have this message delivered to you like this, I will deliver it.”
Ashley acknowledged that she was a “b*tch” to Kathryn and said her behavior was “indefensible.” But she still doesn’t want to hear Kathryn’s side of things and refused to take back the hurtful things she said because she believes them. The cast tried to appeal to Ashley, but she didn’t want to listen to them. She is confident in her relationship with Thomas and wants to move forward with him.