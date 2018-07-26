Gigi Hadid, Liz Hurley & More Celebs In Sheer Cover-Ups Over Sexy Swimsuits

Sunscreen isn’t the only thing that can protect you from the sun! Check out pics of celebrities like Rihanna and Gigi Hadid who’ve rocked cover-ups over their swimsuits!

August is just around the corner, but there’s still time to hit up the beach before summer comes to an end. If you’re still trying to amp up your swim style, there’s a very simple way to do that – wear a cover up! From floral kimonos to mesh dresses, there are plenty of sheer shirts and dresses that you can pair with your favorite bathing suit. We’re particularly obsessed with the netted white dress that Gigi Hadid wore over a one-piece while vacationing in Greece late last month!

If you’re not sure where to get a cute cover up, there are a couple celebrities whose swimwear lines you can turn to! Elizabeth Hurley has a line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach which has everything from string bikinis to sheer cover ups. In an Instagram post from April 29, Liz posed in an orange and cream striped sheer dress, which would look absolutely amazing over any swimsuit. The actress, however, opted to go braless under the transparent garment. Hey, maybe you just need something to throw on before a topless tan sesh!

Heidi Klum also has great cover up options in her latest Heidi Klum Swim collection. She explained to InStyle that she’s been focused on diversifying her line so that customers of all shapes and sizes will be able to find something.

“I don’t like telling one story with my collections because that’s kind of boring. Women are just looking for what works for them, and so I like to offer a lot of options,” she told the magazine. “We have bikinis and one-pieces with cool leaf prints, sexy cutouts, fun stripes, and great cover-ups and dresses too. I look at hundreds of prints because they can do wonders on a body. I always want my swimwear to work for many body types because we aren’t all the same size.” Need more celebrity cover up inspo? Then get clicking through our gallery above!