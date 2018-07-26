Roseanne Barr Shockingly Slams Valerie Jarrett’s Haircut In Bizarre Rambling ‘Hannity’ Interview

After comparing Valerie Jarrett to an ape in a racist tweet and calling the former Obama advisor a ‘b*tch,’ Roseanne Barr sat down to explain herself in her first TV interview.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, 56, scored the TV scoop of the year (so far) on July 26 and we couldn’t take our eyes off it. Two months after she was dramatically fired by ABC for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr, 65, sat down with him on Hannity for her first TV interview to explain what on earth she was thinking when she compared former president Barack Obama’s advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Hannity asked Roseanne what she would say to Jarrett if she were able to get on the phone and talk one on one with her. What started out as something sincere turned into a diss about Jarrett’s hair!

Roseanne looked into the camera and said with seeming sincerity, “I’m sorry for the misunderstanding that caused my ill worded tweet. I’m sorry you feel harm and hurt and I never meant that. I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody.” Rather than just stopping there and leaving the moment on a good note, she turned to Hannity and bizarrely remarked “She’ got to get a new haircut. Seriously,” about Jarrett. WTF?

The day before he sat down with the controversial comedian, Hannity told Variety that “nothing is off the table,” as he vowed to grill the actress. He added,“I think it’s an opportunity for Roseanne to explain what had happened.” Hannity who – as fans and haters of his show alike will know – loves to talk, also promised that he would do more listening during his exclusive. He said, “This is an opportunity in many ways for her. This is the kind of an interview where I won’t interrupt a lot.” He went on to say, “I just want to find out what it was all about, why it happened, the lead up to it, the aftermath of it.”

Roseanne was at the height of her popularity – riding the crest of a wave thanks to the smash hit revival of her self-titled sitcom – when she tweeted on May 29, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj.” It was her response to a Twitter thread about 61-year-old Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American. Within hours ABC canceled her hit show, even though a historic 25 million people tuned into watch the sitcom’s premiere back in March. Since then Roseanne has done everything from cry and apologize, to angrily defend her comments. On July 19 she shared a bizarre clip to her YouTube channel, in which she ranted, “I thought the b*tch was white!” As for Jarrett, she clapped back at the comedian during a July 25 appearance on The View. Asked what she thought about the controversy, she told Joy Behar, “Roseanne who?”