Rita Ora Flashes Her Breasts To Fans & Uses A Flower Emoji In The Most Unique Way — See Pic

Well, that’s one way to skirt Instagram censorship rules! Rita Ora went — almost — topless on the app, covering up with a strategically placed emoji. See the saucy pic here!

Talk about creativity! Rita Ora, 27, isn’t shy about showing off her incredible figure, but her latest post on Instagram from July 25 is next level! The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and singer celebrated her best friend, Anda Vlasaku‘s birthday by sharing a series of adorable pics, including this wacky one of herself lifting up her shirt Girls Gone Wild-style. The ladies are posing on a bus somewhere in Africa, according to Rita’s caption, and looking insanely happy as she flashes whoever’s behind the camera. Anda’s covering one of her friend’s breasts with her hand, and the exposed one is censored by a flower emoji over the nipple. Wild!

“I didn’t think this first picture was appropriate for anyone to see but F*$k it! It’s your birthday!!! And this was in the middle of Africa (legendary moment) happy birthday to my BEST BEST friend @andasaku,” Rita captioned the post. That’s one way to celebrate your bestie’s birthday! The rest of the pics in the birthday post were far less racy, just flattering pics of Anda and cute shots together. Aww!

Covering up with emojis is actually much more common than you’d think. In fact, we have a whole gallery of examples HERE! One of the best is from Chrissy Teigen, naturally. The hilarious Lip Sync Battle host once posed in just a towel while pregnant with son Miles, just casually making salad in her kitchen. So what did she do to cover her chest? Use two salad emojis, of course. Amazing!

Some of us have birthdays coming up. We’re waiting patiently to see which celebs pose topless to celebrate our big days!