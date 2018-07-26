Rihanna Sticks Out Her Chest & Puts Major Cleavage On Display While Modeling Red Bra

If you’re not following Rihanna on Instagram, you’re missing some SEXY snaps! In her most recent shot, she wore nothing but a bright red bra. Check it out here!

Rihanna has been modeling her Savage x Fenty lingerie line on Instagram like crazy lately and she was at it again with a new video on July 25. This time, the singer showed off her cleavage in a “Candy Apple Red” bra, and as always, she looked totally hot! To really flaunt the look, she stuck her chest out and shook her hair out for some added sex appeal. This bra is much simpler than some of the others we’ve seen — just a plain red with no lace or anything fancy. But, of course, RiRi made it look sexier than ever!

While working on her Fenty beauty and fashion lines over the last several months, Rihanna has been keeping things pretty low-key. Of course, this has left fans dying for new music from her. After all, she hasn’t put out a studio album since Anti in Jan. 2016! She’s kept our appetites whet with songs like “Lemon” in 2017, along with features on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty,” but we need more! “I am actually in the studio at the moment,” she confirmed in June 2018, while promoting her movie, Oceans 8. “You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Meanwhile, Rih has also been keeping up her romance with billionaire Hassan Jameel. Despite breakup rumors that surfaced this spring, the two were spotted on vacation together at the beginning of July, proving that the romance is going strong.

However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, their year-long romance has been filled with lots of ups and downs. “Rihanna and Hassan have an extremely passionate and intense relationship,” our source explained. “They have a strong physical connection, but when they fight it can get pretty heated.” Hopefully they’ve been able to figure that part out if they’re really in it for the long haul!