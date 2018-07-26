Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Kiss On The Lips In Adorable PDA Pics At Polo Match

Meghan Markle planted a big, royal kiss on her husband, Prince Harry, following his polo match win! Check out their sweet PDA moment right here!

A kiss for the victor! Meghan Markle cheered on her hubby, Prince Harry, at the Sentebale polo match in Windsor on Jul. 26, and she had the honor of awarding the trophy to the winning team. And who was on the winning team? Oh, just none other than Prince Harry himself! In addition to giving him and the four polo players the trophy, Meghan Markle kissed Prince Harry right on the mouth in the most open display of very public affection yet. On top of that, they were also seen holding hands and she even gave him a rub on the back. While this may seem like a breach in protocol, they’re so dang cute together!

When Prince Harry isn’t getting kisses left and right from Meghan, he’s also apparently trying to unite her with her estranged father Thomas Markle. “Harry is trying to work out the possibility for a meeting with Meghan’s father, in California, following the Invictus games in October,” a palace insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry and Meghan will be in Australia and New Zealand for the games and they are already planning to stop off in Los Angeles on the way home to spend some time with Meghan’s mom, so Harry is trying to arrange a meeting with her dad Thomas around the same time.”

While outwardly Meghan seems to have flourished in her new position as a member of the royal family, a new report claims that she feels in over her head. “She’s very overwhelmed with all the rules of the Palace,” a source told US Weekly. “She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning. The Palace has been really good and supportive of her, but she’s still learning her new life.”

A kiss for Harry from Meghan! pic.twitter.com/3Y7aNhcnKR — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 26, 2018

A kiss for Player 2 on the winning team from Duchess Meghan❤️ pic.twitter.com/68uVm0Ht8U — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 26, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on any new PDA moments between the two newly married royals. In the meantime, check out their sweetest pics above!