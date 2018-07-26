Are Park Min Young & Park Seo Joon Dating? Friend Sets Record Straight On Romance Rumor

Are they or aren’t they? That’s what ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ fans want to know about actors Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. Now an insider is coming clean about what’s really going on.

On July 26 the internet was abuzz with rumors that South Korean actors Park Min Young, 32, and Park Seo Joon, 29, are dating. Fans were thrilled by the news, especially as the two actors are lighting up the small screen in the TV show What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? Here’s how the rumor got started, according to Soompi.com. Someone claiming to be a journalist shared photos of the Sports DongA newspaper online. One of the articles was about Min Young and Seo Joon and it claimed that – not only are they supposedly dating – they’ve allegedly been keeping it on the down-low for three years – even before they started working together on the show.

The newspaper article went on to quote an industry insider (of course) who said they’re trying to be cautious to avoid questions about the rumored romance. Apparently they want to focus on their careers. Another person claimed that their friendship grew into love after they started supporting each other. That same source claimed that Min Young and Seo Joon are even starting to open up to others about their relationship.

Well, apparently someone forgot to tell Seo Joon all this because a source from his agency Awesome ENT soon denied the rumors, according to Soompi. The person said, “Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young are just close colleagues. The dating reports are not true.” The person added, “We believe that there is a lot of interest [from others] due to their chemistry in the drama.” So, in other words, Min Young and Seo Joon are not dating – they’re just good friends and even better actors with fabulous on-set chemistry. So far there’s still no word directly from either actor, but the “are they or aren’t they” guessing game is fun for fans of the show and their TV bosses. There’s nothing better than a good off-screen romance rumor to drive up ratings!