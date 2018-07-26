Michelle Williams Married: Actress Secretly Weds Phil Elverum In Secret Ceremony

Surprise — Michelle Williams is married! The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress confirmed her exciting news and detailed the relationship in a lengthy new interview. Congrats!

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams, who just married Phil Elverum, 40, earlier this month, she confirmed to Vanity Fair. The ceremony took place in the Adirondacks and was attended by just the pair’s daughters and a few friends. “I never gave up on love,” she admitted in the tell-all interview. “I always say to [my daughter] Matilda, ‘Your dad [Heath Ledger] loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty or had nice clothes.’ Obviously, I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately, the way he loves me is the way I want to life my life on the whole.”

Phil was previously married to musician Genevieve Castree, who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2015. The shocking diagnosis came just four months after the couples’s daughter was born. Sadly, Genevieve died in July 2016. He was introduced to Michelle by a mutual friend, and before the wedding, he left his home in Washington state to move to Brooklyn where she lives. Now, they live together with both of their daughters.

Of course, Michelle went through a similar heartbreak and tragedy herself. She dated Heath for three years before his death, and they welcomed their daughter together in 2005. Although Michelle and Heath were not together at the time of his tragic death in Jan. 2008, the loss, obviously, still left her reeling as she was left to raise Matilda alone.

Michelle has always been incredibly private about her personal life, but decided to open up about her love life in the hopes of helping someone else. “What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?” she explained. “Don’t settle. Don’t settle for something that feels like prison, or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”

Before Phil, Michelle was linked to Andrew Youmans, beginning in July 2017. In Jan. 2018 the pair sparked engagement rumors after Michelle was photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand at the Golden Globe Awards, and Us Weekly reported they were set to tie the knot. It’s unclear when things ended between the pair, but clearly, Michelle has found her happy ending!