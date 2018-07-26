Is it too soon to say we’re in love with this little one? Michael’s wife Luisana just gave birth to the couple’s third child, but this one’s extra special — it’s their first girl! We can’t say congrats enough.

Just when we thought this family of four couldn’t get any cuter — they became a family of five. That’s right, Michael Buble, 42, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 31, are no longer just the parents to sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2, but to a baby girl as well! She joined the family on July 26 according to Luisana’s sweet Instagram post. We knew she was coming, but that doesn’t make us any less excited. Michael spilled the beans when he was hosting the Juno Awards in March, before getting a little more specific in July. “I’ve got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before,” he said in a Today FM interview. “I’ve got a daughter coming.”

This little angel doesn’t know it yet, but she’s got some great parents! When Michael and Luisana’s oldest, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer took nearly a year off from his successful career to spend less time on stage and more time with his family. “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” he wrote on Facebook. But before you worry, we’ve got great news. We’re very happy to report that Noah is now healthy!

Man, what a beautiful family — they’ve been through some seriously rough stuff, but came back from it better than ever. And now they’ve added a baby girl to their ranks. What a blessing!

Maybe it’s too soon, but we can’t help wondering if they’ll go for a fourth. We know that couldn’t be further from their minds at the moment, but can you blame us? Michael and Luisana have such a beautiful family already — and the more the merrier, right?