Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Denim Dress — See Her Latest Belted Look At Polo Match

Meghan wore a gorgeous Carolina Herrera denim dress while watching her husband, Prince Harry, play Polo on July 26. Get the details on her outfit below!

Another day, another gorgeous look for Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex, 36, wore a belted Carolina Herrera midi dress at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, which was held at the Berkshire Polo Club on July 26. Harry played in the match, and even got a kiss from Meghan after the game! Meghan left her signature pink shade behind for this occasion, rocking this denim dress instead. It had a v-neckline with a wrap effect, cap sleeves, and a large belt at her waist, cinching her tiny stomach.

She carried a straw clutch by J. Crew and wore gorgeous cat eye sunglasses by Tom Ford. She accessorized with the Aquazzura Deneuve Bow Pointy Toe Pumps, which are also available in black for $740, on Nordstrom’s site. (Sadly, they are not part of the amazing Nordstrom Anniversary Sale). Meghan looked chic and cool in this outfit as she cheered on her man! See more of Meghan’s best style moments in the fashion gallery attached above.

The U.S. Polo Assn. was the official apparel partner for all of the polo players, and designed custom jerseys for Harry and the rest of the team. Meghan’s uniform of choice lately seems to be the midi dress, which is formal, yet still slightly playful, and feminine. It’s conservative and classic, and we can assume The Queen approves of this modest outfit on Meghan! As usual, her makeup was natural and radiant, and her hair was pulled into a chic, low bun. She skipped wearing jewelry, other than her gorgeous wedding and engagement ring, and stud earrings.