Mandy Moore Knows How ‘This Is Us’ Will End & She Swears The Series Finale Will Be ‘Very Satisfying’

Get your tissues ready! Mandy Moore revealed a little tidbit about how ‘This Is Us’ will end, and we’re already emotional. Watch her new interview here!

What’s next for the Pearson family? This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 34, divulged what she knows about the show’s ultimate finale during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and let’s just say it’s going to be sad as hell. Unfortunately, Mandy couldn’t reveal too much information about the show’s finale — it’s only been two seasons, people — but apparently, the cast has been informed about what’s ultimately happening with their characters. Get hyped!

“I think the ending will be very satisfying for people. I think it’s very true to what the show evokes from all of us. People will feel their feelings,” Mandy told Jimmy Kimmel. “There’s no predetermined end date, but … I think [Dan Fogelman, This Is Us‘ creator] has an idea in his mind of when he sort of sees the story ending and he knows how it ends, which makes me feel good as an actor and as a viewer.

“He knows where the story is heading,” she added. “I think just the nature of our show and the trajectory is that … you know, people are certain ages now, and perhaps they’re just going to keep getting older. So [we are] capturing content in the can now.” Well, that’s exciting! It’s clear that the This Is Us cast has to keep their mouths shut about what’s really happening in the finale. They had to pretend they didn’t know how Jack died for two whole seasons! You know what? It’s better that way. We don’t want a single thing spoiled.

Dan actually revealed at the show’s For Your Consideration event on May 29 that he already shot scenes that will be used in the finale! “We’re pretty far along,” he said. “Our writers and I are kind of to the end. We have a path for each season of the show. We’ve always had a plan… I don’t think this show will ever, despite any success it may or may not have, will ever overstay its welcome, and we have a story to tell. And we want to do this the right way. And so we have a plan.”