Is Lisa Rinna Copying Carole Radziwill & Leaving ‘RHOBH’? See Her Comment That Has Fans Freaking

Say it isn’t so! ‘Real Housewives’ fans are freaking out after Lisa Rinna hinted that she may be following Carole Radziwill’s lead by quitting the long-running Bravo franchise.

Is Lisa Rinna, 55, leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? That’s what she seemed to be hinting at in a cryptic comment left on Instagram. Confused? Let us explain! Just hours before Carole Radziwill, 54, revealed her own exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, Carole alluded to the news on Instagram by posting a message that said, “Didn’t change, just learned.” It’s not exactly clear what she meant, but if we had to guess (as super-fans of RHONY), we’d say she’s telling her fans that even though Bethenny Frankel, 47, hasn’t liked her this season, there’s nothing that’s different about her. Maybe she just “learned” things about Bethenny that made her not like her anymore? Either way, the news we’re focusing on right now is the fact that Lisa Rinna left a comment on Carole’s post and said, “Same.” WTF?!

Does this mean Lisa, too, is leaving the long-running Bravo franchise after 4 seasons on RHOBH? That’s not yet clear, but fans have been freaking out ever since reading her comment. One user wrote, “Don’t leave too!,” while another added, “DONT PLAY GAMES LISA DONT F***ING PLAY.” And that’s not all. Another user said, “Wait, what?” Clearly, they were just confused as us. Then, someone said, “Oh no!” Lisa has always been a fan-favorite, so her exit would be just as devastating as Carole’s has been.

Lisa has yet to justify her comment, but Carole responded by saying, “Lol….you’re starting a rumor.” And boy was she ever right! We just hope this rumor doesn’t end up having any truth. With the recent news that Denise Richards may be joining RHOBH for Season 9, we’d hate to see Lisa exit. They’d get along great, and be a dynamic duo!