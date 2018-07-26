Lamar Odom Announces His Return To Playing Basketball Professionally After Near Death OD

Welcome back, Lamar Odom. After four years away from the NBA — and nearly three years after his overdose — the former Lakers champion will return to the court…but in a place no one ever expected!

“I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands,” Lamar Odom, 38, wrote on July 26, announcing his return to the game he loves. “My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years.”

Yes, Lamar Odom is going to China, apparently joining the Chinese Basketball Association (which is fast becoming one of the hottest basketball organizations in the world.) LO’s message was one of positivity and gratitude. “Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now. Thank you @mr2rchiang and @iamzoul for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury for being my inspiration 🙏🏿🏆❤️ LETS GOO ! #china #basketball #yes”

Lamar thanked former NBA star Stephon Marbury, according to Hot New Hip Hop, a player who was with the NBA for 13 seasons before joining the CBA. Lamar didn’t announce which team he’ll be joining, and we’ll update this post with that information when it becomes available.

LO hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2012-13 season, back when he was with the LA Clippers. After a brief appearance in the Spanish League, he signed with the New York Knicks for the remainder of the 2013-14 season, but didn’t play with the team. He was waived and since then, no team has taken a chance with him. Since leaving the NBA, his life has been marked with tragedy and scandal, specifically the October 2015 overdose at the Love Ranch, a Nevada brothel. It seems that after coming so close to death, Lamar is getting one more chance to live out his dreams. Way to go, LO!