Lady Gaga Reveals Bare Butt As She Gets Soaking Wet In Sheer White Dress — Sexy Pics

Oh la la, Lady Gaga. Things got wet and wild during a photo shoot on Malibu beach, and when Gaga’s dress got drenched, it practically turned invisible to show off her bare backside!

Applause is in order for Lady Gaga – and for her booty! The 32-year-old singer was totally feeling herself during her July 25 shoot out in California, per Daily Mail. She pulled off as many costume changes as a normal Lady Gaga concert, but the one outfit that stole the show was – surprisingly – a plain white dress. This normal, innocent garment would seem tame by Gaga standards, but when the outfit got wet? Suddenly, Gaga was practically nude, as the dress went so sheer, everyone could see her bare butt underneath!

She reportedly wore a nude thong underneath, so as to keep the photo shoot PG-13. Other outfits in this shoot included a black lace mini-dress with some thigh-high leather boots (because who doesn’t wear thigh-highs to the beach?) She also paired a green flannel shirt with black-lace booty shorts and some massively high heels. She even went topless for one shot, wearing just a pair of skin-tight yellow pants

It is indeed the summer of sheer. If a celebrity isn’t wearing a see-through swimsuit – just check out what stars like Ashley Graham, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, have worn – then they’re wearing a sheer cover-up over their curve-hugging swimwear. While what Lady Gaga wore wouldn’t really qualify as swimwear, her see-through outfit was just as hot as anything Elizabeth Hurley, Heidi Klum, or Gigi Hadid, have worn this season.

Gaga will expose a completely different side of herself in the fall, when A Star Is Born is released. In the film, Gaga looks nearly unrecognizable, with her blonde hair dyed brown. She strikes up both a professional and romantic relationship with Bradley Cooper’s character in the film, the fourth adaptation of the timeless story about the price of fame.

“It all comes down to this broken love story,” Bradley said about the core of this version of A Star Is Born, per Entertainment Weekly, before adding, “[We’re asking]: What happens when you’re 30 and the idea that ‘Maybe I’m not going to make it’ has crept into your artistic brain?’ … There’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing.” The film is also Bradley’s first stab at directing and is set for a domestic release on October 5. Here’s hoping Gaga can find something a little less transparent for the red carpet premieres.