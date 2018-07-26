Kylie Jenner Flaunts Tiny Waist 6 Mos. After Giving Birth & Her Body Looks Like An Hourglass

Kylie Jenner’s post-baby body is incredible! The new mom flaunted her tiny waist in a sexy mirror selfie just 6 months after having baby Stormi. How does she do it?!

Kylie Jenner is the ultimate MILF. The 20-year-old makeup mogul posted one of her hottest post-baby Instagram photos yet on July 25. Kylie showed off her hourglass figure in a sizzling mirror selfie. She struck a pose in her strapless Chanel dress that hugged all her curves in just the right way. It’s hard to believe Stormi Webster was born just 6 months ago in Feb. 2018! Kylie loves to flaunt her post-baby body on Instagram. She’s constantly posting seductive pictures from shoots and sexy selfies.

The mom opened up about her post-baby body changes in a YouTube Q&A. She admitted that her “boobs are definitely three times the size.” Kylie also noted, “My stomach isn’t the same. My waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. It’s just a change.” She said she hadn’t been hitting the gym, but was going to start working out soon. Well, her body looks absolutely terrific!

Kylie’s hair fell loosely and her makeup was on point, as always. But her lips look very plump again. Kylie recently got rid of her giant lip fillers in favor of a more natural look. Is her plump pout in her latest photo a result of her famous lip kit?

Not only did Kylie just make Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women and is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire, she’s also the queen of Instagram. Each of her sponsored posts are worth $1 million, according to our sister site WWD. Even though Selena Gomez and Cristiano Ronaldo have more followers than Kylie’s 111 million, their posts aren’t worth as much. This is Kylie’s world, and we’re just living in it.