Did Kylie Jenner Get Lip Fillers Again? — See Huge Pout In New Pic

Kylie Jenner showed off her tiny waist and big plump lips in a new Insta pic on July 25 after she dissolved her fillers two weeks ago. Did she go back to the derm or is this just her Lip Kits at work?

Kylie Jenner, 20, shocked and awed on July 8 when she told fans, “I got rid of all my filler” in her lips. She’s been spotted in Paris since then, with a smaller pout, and fans have been applauding the new, more natural look of the mom of Stormi. But in a new pic Kylie posted on July 25, her lips look huge again! Maybe it’s just a makeup trick — overlining your lips with a lip liner can make them appear much bigger. We’ll have to wait and see if she posts another pic to confirm if she got fillers again or not!

Kylie first got lip fillers when she was just 16 and lied about them for years, scared she would disappoint her fans. When she finally admitted to getting them plumped, she was on the verge of a beauty empire. Kylie Cosmetics is almost a billion dollar brand, and the first launch, the Lip Kit, is Kylie’s signature, thanks in part to her famous pout. Now that she is a mom, she started rocking a more natural look, but her lips definitely look big in this pic below.

Kylie’s body also looks insane in the photo. Wearing a strapless Chanel dress, her body is a legit hourglass, and her waist looks flat and tiny, just six months after she gave birth to Stormi in February. Oh, to have a 20-year-old metabolism!