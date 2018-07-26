Khloe Kardashian Proud Lamar Odom’s Playing Basketball Again — Tristan? Not So Much

Lamar Odom is officially going to play basketball in China — but how do Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson feel about that? A source close to the Kardashians told HL EXCLUSIVELY how the two have reacted.

Lamar Odom is returning to the basketball court once again after sharing news that he’d be playing the sport in China as part of the Chinese Basketball Association. A source close to the Kardashian gave us the EXCLUSIVE details on how Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have handled his recent announcement. “Khloe was proud to hear that Lamar will be returning to the sport he loves with an opportunity to play basketball professionally again,” our source said. “She knows how much Lamar has had to overcome to return to the court. While Khloe has moved on from their marriage, she will always have love for Lamar and is happy his life is headed in a positive direction.”

However, Tristan on the other hand feels that Lamar is only damaging his own reputation. “Tristan feels embarrassed for Lamar’s return to basketball overseas,” our source went on to say. “Tristan has a lot of respect for everything Lamar accomplished in the NBA and he thinks his time balling has come and gone. Tristan feels that for Lamar to return at this point in his life, and to play in an inferior foreign league only tarnishes and diminishes his reputation as an NBA champion. He thinks Lamar should let go of playing and try coaching if he needs to stay connected to the sport.”

Lamar announced his return to basketball in a very heartfelt Instagram post. “My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball,” Odom, 38, wrote. “I will be playing in China! God is good! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your love and support during all those hard years.”