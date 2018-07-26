Khloe Kardashian Slammed For ‘Dangerous’ Way She’s Holding True In New Pic

Khloe Kardashian was taken to task over the way she was holding baby True Thompson in a recent Instagram post! Read all the angry comments fans left her below!

Khloe Kardashian was seriously dissed over the way she was holding baby True Thompson in an Instagram pic she shared with her followers on Jul. 26. One fan angrily wrote about how Khloe should be holding True’s head when she’s carrying her: “Hello did anyone ever tell you to support the babies head you’re about to break her neck” Another asked the reality star, “lmao you gonna hold her head or turn her into igor?” Another wrote, “Learn how to hold a baby!” Another demanded, “Damn girl learn how to hold that baby’s head.” Check out the picture for yourself below!

Speaking of Khloe, she’s been having issues when it comes to her anxiety that Tristan Thompson might allegedly cheat again. “When Khloe hears rumors about her and Tristan having issues, it hurts and tears at her heart because it makes her feel like everyone’s just waiting for them to fail,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Anything about him cheating on her or wanting to leave her is a huge trigger. It reminds her of all the stuff they went through that she’s trying to let go of and move past. It’s understandably upsetting.”

And other reports seem to suggest that there is still a deep rift between Khloe and Tristan. “Khloe and Tristan are still not fully OK,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point.” “Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship,” another source reveals. “He’s no longer going with Khloe for [therapy] sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss sh-t that happened months ago.”

We'll keep you posted on whether or not Khloe responds to these latest digs!