Justin Bieber Convinced ‘Honeymoon Phase’ With Hailey Baldwin Will Last Forever

Every couple goes through it – that phase when you can’t keep your hands off each other and everything seems perfect. Now it seems that Justin Bieber believes he and Hailey Baldwin will always feel that way.

Right now Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are full-on lovebirds. Newly engaged, you rarely see one without the other and, when you do see them, they’ve usually got their hands all over each other. Apparently JB totally believes that their relationship will stay like that forever. A source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “He honestly believes that the euphoria he feels for her is going to last forever. The so-called honeymoon phase is something he believes will not just be a phase but a way of life. That is why he is so excited to be with her.”

The person also says, “He honestly is in love with everything about her and they don’t fight and everything is perfect right now. Sounds sappy and all, but the relationship they have now is so good that Justin is making sure it stays in this place forever and he is not going to change it because this is the most secure he has ever been in a relationship ever.”

For those who aren’t Beliebers when it comes to Hailey and Justin’s love for each other, the singer himself has testified to his commitment to their intense romance. Back on July 9 he confirmed their engagement by gushing about the model in a lengthy Instagram post. He wrote, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!” The “Love Yourself” singer also wrote, “My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!” Sounds like a man in love to us!