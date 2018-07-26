Johnny Depp’s Frail Appearance Is Result Of ‘Hell & Back’ Abuse Claims By Amber Heard: Report

Johnny Depp’s frail transformation has had fans worried for his health. But, there’s a reason he’s looking different these days, according to a report, which alleges he’s been struggling to deal with his ex’s abuse claims.

Johnny Depp, 55, is reportedly struggling while going through the motions of his ex’s abuse allegations. “He’s been struggling to cope with being branded a wife beater,” a source tells In Touch magazine of his ex, Amber Heard‘s 2017 claims in which she alleged Depp verbally and physically abused her throughout their 15-month marriage. However, “Johnny wants people to know he’s been unfairly painted in a negative light,” the insiders says, enforcing that the actor is “not sick — he’s just been to hell and back,” after the drama with his ex, 32.

“It’s hit him very hard,” the source says of the allegations, adding, “and he’s been unraveling ever since.” The insider notes that the allegations have also conflicted with his career. — So much, that Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling was reportedly forced to defend Johnny’s return to the forthcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, where he will star as Grindelwald. Amidst his divorce from Heard, as well as the abuse allegations, Depp was also dealing with the death of his mother, Betty Sue, from cancer.

In June 2018, Depp gave a rare interview, where delve deep into his hardships of dealing with the issues going on in his life. Although he could not speak in detail of his situation with Heard, due to an NDA as part of their divorce, Depp admitted he felt “low” when she filed for divorce, as seen in a profile for Rolling Stone. “I was as low as I believe I could have gotten,” Depp said of losing his mother and going through a divorce at the same time. “The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave there with your eyes closed.’ I couldn’t take the pain every day.”

Johnny Depp appearing thinner while in Warsaw, Poland with his band on Monday, June 11, 2018.

As a way to cope with life’s events, Depp retreated to touring with his band, the Hollywood Vampires, and began writing a memoir. “I poured myself a vodka in the morning and started writing until the tears filled my eyes and I couldn’t see the page anymore,” he recalled in the profile. “I kept trying to figure out what I’d done to deserve this. I’d tried being kind to everyone, helping everyone, being truthful to everyone. The truth is most important to me. And all this still happened.”

Fans began to notice Depp’s very different — frail, pale, and worn down — appearance, around June 2018, when he was photographed on tour. IF this is true, we finally know why Depp has undergone such a drastic transformation.

As previously reported, Depp’s ex, Heard filed for divorce in 2016. They married in February 2015 after they met in 2011, on the set of The Rum Diary. Heard was later awarded $7 million in the divorce settlement, which she donated to charity.