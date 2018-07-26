Jenna Dewan Strips Naked For ‘Women’s Health’ As She Reveals How She’s Handling Divorce

For her September cover story with ‘Women’s Health,’ Jenna Dewan opened up about the ‘transformation’ she’s gone through since she and Channing Tatum decided to end their marriage in April.

It’s been three months since Jenna Dewan, 37, and Channing Tatum, 38, announced that they were splitting after nine years of marriage. But the dancer remains adamant that the divorce was the best decision for her family. “It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself – my needs and wants as a woman,” Jenna told Women’s Health in the September cover story for its Global Naked Issue. “I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks.”

Jenna also opened up about how her life has changed since the breakup. “I feel I’ve been on a wave of growth,” she said. “It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

While she has a positive outlook on her and Channing’s new life paths, she confessed there were times that weren’t easy for her. “It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it,” she told the magazine, before adding another uplifting take on the end of her marriage. “It’s okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much – that it can be a positive thing,” the Step Up star said. “That was ultimately what happened with us.”

For the accompanying photoshoot, Jenna stripped down and posed completely nude – which isn’t something she takes issue with due to one of her lifelong occupations. “I’ve been a dancer my entire life, so I’m used to little clothing,” she said with a laugh. “You lose a sense of modesty.” But Jenna’s more than just a dancer. The uncoupling has given her the opportunity to learn more about who she is. “I did a lot of work healing from the inside out, becoming more in touch with my womanly power,” she said. “It was always, ‘I’m a dancer,’ or ‘I’m married,’ or ‘I’m an actress.’ Over the last couple of years, it became about learning about myself.”