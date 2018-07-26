Hilary Duff Bares ‘Big’ Boobs & Baby Bump & Admits Pregnancy Is ‘Hard As Hell’ – See Pic

Wow! It seems like just yesterday Hilary Duff announced her pregnancy, but the star is already showing off her big bump! See the powerful photo and message below.

Hilary Duff, 30, announced back in June that she is pregnant with boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31, and the star is now sharing even more details about the experience! In a July 25 Instagram post, Hilary shared a photo of her growing body with her nearly 10 million followers, accompanied by a revealing message about the hardships she is facing the journey so far. “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” Hil said in the honest message.

Hilary isn’t kidding – both her boobs and bump have clearly grown quickly! The star touched upon both the good & bad about her changing body in the post. “Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” the caption continued. This isn’t Hilary’s first rodeo though. The Younger star went through the pregnancy journey before having her first child, Luca Cruz Comrie, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 37.

Hilary is not the only star who has come clean about having a difficult time with pregnancy. On July 25, singer Rachel Platten, 37, also shared a revealing message about her whirlwind journey to motherhood. “As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way – how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too? she said in her post. “I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that I’d seem ungrateful somehow,” she added. Between Hilary’s frequent runs to the bathroom, and Rachel’s public puke sessions, we feel for these ladies, hard!

Pregnancy might not be easy, but we have no doubt it will all be worth it once these stars see their little bundles of joy. You got this ladies – the finish line is straight ahead!