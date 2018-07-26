Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Amber Rose & Denies She’s The ‘Becky’ Who Had Sex With Jay Z

Uh oh! Gwyneth Paltrow is coming for Amber Rose after the ‘Loveline’ host claimed that the actress was ‘Becky with the good hair’ who had an affair with Beyonce’s hubby JAY-Z.

Amber Rose sure knows how to stir the pot! She pondered that Gwyneth Paltrow was who Beyonce was referring to with the line “Becky with the good hair” in her song “Sorry.” It appeared on Bey’s 2016 masterpiece album Lemonade and had fans in a tizzy over the identity of the “Becky” who husband JAY-Z allegedly stepped out with. “I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair’” Amber revealed on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag‘s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, on July 23. “I feel like she’s the one who was, like, f**king JAY-Z.”

“They were, like, friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore,” Amber continued. “It just seems like she was the one that was f**king JAY-Z, and now Gwyneth lost her husband, but, like, Beyonce’s still with Jay.” While it’s true that former BFF’s Bey and Gwyneth haven’t been seen together in a while, her rep shot down Amber’s claims, telling HollywoodLife.com that “It’s completely absurd and 100 percent false.” And while Gwyneth and Chris Martin amicably divorced, she’s happily engaged to producer Brad Falchuck.

Jay has acknowledged not being entirely faithful to Bey in lyrics on his 2017 album 4:44. But Amber’s timeline doesn’t match up with Gwyneth being the culprit of his wandering ways. Many fans speculated that the epic elevator fight between Jay and Solange Knowles following the 2014 Met Gala was about him possibly cheating on Beyonce, who stood by emotionless as the drama went down in front of her. If it was about cheating, Gwyneth had nothing to do with it.

Gwyneth told Howard Stern said she spoke to her superstar pal about the elevator incident. “I never say, ‘What’s going on?'” she explained. “If any of my friends have anything like that, I call right away. Absolutely. If someone’s clearly going through something, I always go straight for it.” The two ladies were still friends when Lemonade dropped. While they’re not nearly as close as they once were — Gwyneth and Chris were guests at Jayonce’s ultra exclusive 2008 wedding — Bey wouldn’t keep the Oscar winner around as a pal if she thought the actress slept with her husband.