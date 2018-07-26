Floyd Mayweather Continues Taunting 50 Cent By FaceTiming With Rapper’s Estranged Son

50 Cent’s estranged son, Marquise, shockingly took to Instagram on July 25 to share a photo of himself happily FaceTiming with Floyd Mayweather in the midst of his dad’s feud with the former boxer.

Eek. It looks like 50 Cent‘s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, 20, is getting in the middle of his current feud with former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., 41, and it’s pretty cringeworthy. Marquise, who hasn’t been on good terms with his 53-year-old rapper father, took to Instagram on July 25 to share a photo of himself smiling while FaceTiming with Floyd and it’s definitely an indication that he’s taking sides in the feud. “How my Uncle look my age? 👴🏾😂 #MoneyCall,” Marquise captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for Floyd to like and comment on the compliment either. “Keep working hard! You’re going to be more than okay,” he responded.

Marquise’s jab at his dad through the photo doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering their rough history. 50 has been making headlines for not getting along with Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Hopkins, since their breakup back in 2008 and unfortunately that’s when things started falling apart for him and Marquise, who was just 10-years-old at the time, as well. From 50 threatening to remove Marquise from his will alleged verbally abusive text messages between the two, there’s been a lot of public drama with the father and son and it doesn’t appear to have gotten any better!

It seems Floyd’s own feud with 50 is just adding fuel to the fire when it comes to his feud with his son. Although Floyd and 50’s latest negative actions have made recent headlines, it turns out they’ve had some on-again, off-again beef for years. The latest slamming started when Floyd totally called out 50 by insulting his music career and telling him that Marquise wants nothing to do with him in a lengthy Instagram post on July 21. 50 didn’t hesitate to post his own backlash by accusing Floyd of having 11 domestic violence cases. It just got worse from there when Floyd continued to torment 50 by calling himself an “uncle” to Marquise and with Marquise’s latest post, 50’s son has clearly chosen whose side he’s on.

It will be interesting to see where things go from here but as of right now, it doesn’t look like the feud is fizzling out anytime soon. We hope these three can come to some kind of truce soon!