Emily Ratajkowski Shakes It In A Bikini For Sexiest Version Of Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge Yet

Emily Ratajkowski just performed the sexiest ‘In My Feelings’ challenge dance… hands down! Watch her shake her groove thing in a tiny bikini here!

Get ready for the hottest “In My Feelings” challenge dance possibly of all-time! Emily Ratajkowski is always sharing the sexiest videos and pictures on Instagram, but this time she’s outdone herself. Participating in the internet’s latest trend, Emily twisted, shook and gyrated to Drake’s hit song — and let’s just say we definitely think that Drizzy would be seriously impressed. Sure, Emily doesn’t jump out of a car or anything, but she still knocks the viral dance out of the park. Watch the sexy dance below!

But Emily obviously isn’t the only celeb to partake in the “In My Feelings” challenge. Jung Ho-seok, 24, also known by his stage name J-Hope, took the viral dance trend to a whole new level. Sure, he didn’t get on top of a bridge like Will Smith did, but he did put an original spin on the challenge. While he did get out of a car, he also performed his own dance.

Speaking of Drake, we just found out that he’s actually good friends with none other than Eleven from Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown. “I met Drake at an Australian hotel,” she revealed. “I was touring, and he was touring too… I went there and he was such a fanboy, and I was such a fangirl that we honestly text all the time now,” Millie added. “He helps me with everything, like just life lessons. He’s amazing. He’s a great human being. And we went to dinner afterwards. And we had dinner the next day. And we met in Sydney.”

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 26, 2018 at 11:07am PDT

