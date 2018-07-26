Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Getting Married: See A Timeline Of Their Epic Love Through Pics

It’s only been a couple months, but Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle may be engaged! Take a look back at their whirlwind relationship here.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s honeymoon phase may include an actual honeymoon! The first son reportedly proposed to the Fox News host just two months after they started dating. This, even though the first son isn’t actually divorced yet from wife Vanessa Trump! When you know, you know, right? While their relationship is very new, Don and Kimberly have been hot and heavy since the very beginning, not bothering to hide their PDA despite the recent reveal of his divorce proceedings. We understand if Don isn’t the member of the Trump family that you’ve been paying attention to lately, so here’s a primer on their whirlwind romance:

It all started in May, when news of his impending divorce was fresh. Vanessa was the one to file, and the revelation came amidst rumors that he had cheated on her years ago with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. Vanessa and Don actually separated in summer 2017, so the official dissolution of their marriage had been coming for quite some time. While Vanessa was reportedly upset that her soon-to-be ex-husband would start dating again so soon, she eventually gave the two her blessing. That’s big of her!

Kimberly was previously linked to another recently-divorced member of the Trump administration: Anthony Scaramucci. Remember him? That fizzled as soon as it started. Don and Kimberly actually knew each other well before the romance started. It wasn’t until they were spotted canoodling in New York City and Washington, DC, that anyone realized just how close they were. In fact, they got caught heading to his dad’s hotel in DC on May 30 after two PDA-filled dates in NYC. After that, it seems like they figured they might as well not hide their relationship.

They soon made it Instagram official when Don posted a series of pics of Kimberly escorting him on a hunting trip and practicing at a shooting range. Cute…I guess. He even posted a backstage pic from a Poison concert of her hanging out with Bret Michaels. Now, it seems that they could be engaged. Kimberly posted a pic on Instagram of the couple that showed her sporting a massive diamond ring, captioned “a winning team!” Hmm…