‘Disney Quizney’ Host Trinitee Stokes Reveals Which Trivia She Would Ace If She Played

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Disney QUIZney’ host Trinitee Stokes all about the 7-minute quiz show. From the best parts about hosting to the Disney movie she’s an expert with trivia, we’ve got the scoop. Plus, watch a behind-the-scenes video!

Trinitee Stokes, 12, from Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover, has been hosting Disney QUIZney since its debut on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The 7-minute quiz show has been airing live on Disney Channel and fans can play along to win cash prizes on the DisneyNOW apps and DisneyNOW.com. The show features live commentary and real-time game results.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Trinitee about her experience hosting the show. She noted that there are “so many cool things” the show has to offer, and she admitted that she would have a “good chance” of winning if the questions had anything to do with Mulan. She loves that movie! Check out our Q&A below and watch the video above!

What is the fun and scary parts for you since this show is live and you have to get it right the first time?

Trinitee Stokes: The fun of it is probably just that whatever comes out of your mouth you got to roll with it. I like improv a lot, so it’s like improv based. Some of the scary-ish parts of it are that it is live, so there is no takes and doing it again. There is no ‘oh, wait.’ We can’t do it again, so what is out is out and what we are going with and you just have to roll with it, but it is really cool. There are so many cool things you can do with it that I love.

Do you know all the answers or do some things even surprise you?

Trinitee Stokes: Some things so far…. You know what? No! I kind of know them pretty much. I have gotten a sneak peek at some of the answers coming up and I am like, ‘Oh I know that one!’ You don’t really think, ‘Oh, wait, am I going to know this question?’ It’s more like I just figure it out and pick it up…

Reading and seeing this myself I get what it is but for someone coming in blind, how would you explain the show?

Trinitee Stokes: I would explain QUIZney as a quick, 7-minute interactive live trivia game. It’s Disney trivia and it is super cool because it is for kids and families. You guys can play along and if you can guess quick and correctly, then you guys have a chance to be in the top 10 and win cash prizes every night. Then on Friday you can double the money.

Do you think you could win if you were playing?

Trinitee Stokes: Yeah, I think I could win! I think I would have a good chance. I think I could be in the top 10, maybe not number one, but I think I could possibly win this one…

What is your Disney trivia that you would be so good at?

Trinitee Stokes: I would probably be so good at anything that has to do with Mulan because I have seen that movie, and if they make another one, I will see it a million bazillion times. And I have heard the soundtrack enough that I can pump those out within the 25 seconds.