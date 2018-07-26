Bethenny Frankel Shares Her Rainbow ‘Mood’ After Carole Radizwill’s ‘RHONY’ Exit: Is She Celebrating?

Bethenny Frankel is living her best life after Carole Radziwill announced her departure from ‘RHONY’! She showed off her ‘mood’ following the cast shakeup while hitting the beach on July 26! Is Bethenny sending a message to her former co-star?

Bethenny Frankel, 47, isn’t sweating Carole Radziwill‘s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City! The Skinnygirl founder showed off her “mood” by donning a playful Snoopy cartoon tee with a rainbow on it, July 26 — just one day after Radziwill announced she is leaving the popular reality show. While Bethenny hasn’t addressed her friend turned foe’s exit from the show, she’s been documenting her beach adventures on Instagram. She’s been hitting the beach, eating frozen treats with her daughter and living her life as if many reports weren’t pointing the finger at her for Radziwill’s untimely departure from RHONY.

The Real Housewives world got a major shocked on July 25, when Radziwill released a statement that she would be leaving Bravo’s New York City franchise after six seasons. She joined in 2012, during the show’s 5th season. Her statement, both heartfelt and witty, revealed that she would be leaving behind certain frenemies, which she said she was “trilled” about. Fans were quick to point the finger at Frankel, who Radziwill is currently feuding with on the show’s 10th season. Reports claiming Frankel purposely drove Radziwill off the show, also quickly followed. Nonetheless, Radziwill never divulged any names, and no one stepped up to claim the torture title. So, it’s a mystery… for now.

The rest of Radziwill’s statement read: “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” she told PEOPLE in a statement. Going on: “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind,” she added. “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. — I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” Radziwill wrote. “I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

Bethenny Frankel posts a selfie of her “mood” on Instagram stories on Thursday, July 26.

After joining RHONY in 2012, Radziwill became fast friends with Frankel. The two would later travel together on vacations, and develop a close companionship, until this current season (10). Things took a dark turn when the two got into an explosive fight at a murder mystery party, which played out on an episode of the series.

Soon after the blowout, Radziwill took to her to explain that her drama with Frankel was all real, and not scripted drama made for TV. “Relationships change,” she wrote. “They ebb and flow over time, and friends ultimately show you who they are. I’m a grown-up, yet I can’t help but feel sad that I let into my life a person who I thought supported me, respected me, and enjoyed me.”