Demi Lovato Ready To Be Sober Again After Alleged Overdose — ‘She’s Grateful To Be Alive

Demi Lovato may feel ‘shook up’ following her recent alleged overdose, but she’s also incredibly ‘grateful’ to have survived! A source close to the singer told HL EXCLUSIVELY how Demi is currently feeling!

Demi Lovato feels changed since her recent overdose, and needless to say, it’s been an eye-opening moment in her life. A source close to Demi told us EXCLUSIVELY how she’s coping with her recent hospitalization. “Demi is shook up and embarrassed after her traumatic week,” our source said. “She feels incredibly lucky to be alive and her trip to the hospital has changed her. She feels she will never be the same.”

When it comes down to it, Demi may still be reeling from her alleged overdose — but the whole experience has given her not only perspective, but inspiration. “Demi is super emotional, has been crying a lot, and has already been inspired to write new music about her struggles and challenges,” our source went on to say. “She is so grateful to be alive and is mentally preparing to start over with her recovery and sobriety after her scary experience.”

Apparently, as soon as Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato reunited at the hospital, the scene got pretty emotional. “Tears have been shed, but Wilmer also wants to be a strong person for her so he is putting his emotions in one place, and he is making sure that he is strong for her,” a source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY. “There have been tears, but he has also been stern with her because he wants her to be OK.”

However, the most important part of Demi’s condition is that she’s thankfully recovering with her family. “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support,” her rep told us.“Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”