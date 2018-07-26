Demi Lovato Reportedly Blew Off Intervention From Team Weeks Before Alleged Overdose

Those close to Demi Lovato tried to urge her into rehab weeks before she allegedly overdose, but she refused their help, according to a new report. Here’s the latest.

Demi Lovato, 25, was reportedly partying hard and leaving people close to her extremely worried in the weeks before her alleged overdose on July 24, according to TMZ. Things even got so bad that members of her team tried to plan an intervention, the site reports. Unfortunately, Demi allegedly refused help from those who offered, and it eventually landed her in the hospital. The 25-year-old’s team members reportedly confronted her with hopes of urging her into rehab when they noticed she was allegedly getting to a “bad place,” but she would not budge, TMZ’s source says. FOR MORE ABOUT DEMI, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

Interestingly, Demi parted ways with her longtime manager, Phil McIntyre, at the beginning of July. The reason behind their professional breakup has not been revealed, but TMZ claims Phil was one of the team members who tried to intervene with Demi’s alleged partying. As we previously reported, Demi was rushed to the hospital just before noon on July 24 after a suspected overdose. It was initially reported that she OD’ed on heroin, however, that rumor has been shut down by TMZ. The exact drug that Demi was allegedly using has not been confirmed, but police reportedly found drug paraphernalia at her home.

Before she was taken to the hospital, Demi was reportedly administered Narcan, an opioid reversal drug. There are conflicting reports regarding whether it was paramedics or one of her friends who gave her the Narcan. Apparently, one friend had the Narcan on-hand because they allegedly knew Demi had been partying the night before and were anticipating something like this happening, according to UsWeekly.

Demi’s rep confirmed that the singer was “awake” and with her family hours after the alleged overdose. There has been no official update on her condition since.