Demi Lovato Fans Send Death Threats To Her Backup Dancer As They Blame Her For Alleged Overdose

Demi Lovato’s fans have started lashing out at one of the singer’s backup dancers, claiming that she’s responsible for Demi’s alleged overdose. See the scathing messages here.

Fans are rightfully concerned about Demi Lovato, 25, following her alleged overdose, but they’ve now begun attacking someone close to the singer because of it. TMZ reported that Demi was at the Saddle Ranch restaurant celebrating the birthday of one of her backup dancers the same night there had been a wild party at the singer’s house – which occurred the night prior to being rushed to the hospital on July 24 for her alleged overdose.

Demi’s backup dancer Dani Vitale, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, revealed in an Instagram post that she was with the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker ahead of her alleged overdose and hospitalization. “Thank you @ddlovato for my birthday day and for this MIND BLOWING past year with you,” part of her photo caption said.

Fans were quick to pick up on Vitale’s admission that she was with Demi the night before she was taken to the hospital. This led to some harsh comments on Vitale’s Instagram posts and tweets. One Instagram user commented, “I hope you pay for what you did to her. I really hate you for hurting her and I hope you get exposed for the trash you really are,” on the backup dancer’s most recent post. “Bitch this is my last words to you get away from @ddlovato if you just talking about her so be ready to die I told you,” wrote another person.

Other fans made connections between Demi’s current friendship with Vitale and the last time they were close with each other. In 2010, the pair toured together with The Jonas Brothers on the Camp Rock 2 tour. At the time, the former Disney star left the tour to check into rehab and seek treatment.

every demi stan to dani pic.twitter.com/10DChoVxuy — c loves demi (@soberrmendes) July 25, 2018

“Y’know what, I’m just gonna say it. Its no coincidence that Dani was on the Camp Rock 2 tour when D had to leave for treatment the first time, and she was present at the party the other night. Hopefully people stop overlooking the situation and facts and somebody beats her ass,” one Twitter user wrote. Another person echoed the last sentiment by sharing a video of a fight and captioning it, “Lovatics when we catch Dani Vitale in public.”

Following her Tuesday hospitalization, Demi’s publicist released a statement that evening confirming she “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 24-hour treatment referral hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit Findtreatment.samhsa.gov for free and confidential help. In the case of a medical emergency, call 911.