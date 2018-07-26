Bhad Bhabie’s latest music video will give you chills. The 15-year-old rapper dropped a visual for her track ‘Trust Me’ which shows her and Bella Thorne trying to catch a pedophile.

Danielle Bregoli won’t end up on an episode of Catfish. The 15-year-old, who goes by the stage name Bhad Bhabie, dropped a new music video on July 26 for her song, “Trust Me.” It’s definitely not your typical visual, though. The plot starts out with Bregoli being catfished by an older sexual predator, but it’s soon revealed that the rapper knows exactly who the man texting her is.

She then sets up a meeting at a park, where the pedophile finds Bella Thorne disguised as the teenager. Bregoli then jumps out and drugs the creep, and then ties him up in some secret lair where he inevitably gets exactly what was coming for him. Oh yeah, and Ty Dolla $ign also has a verse on the song. So, yeah, it’s quite a wild ride from start to finish, and you’ll just need to check it out yourself.

The video certainly focuses on a dark subject matter, but TMZ learned that Bregoli chose the concept because she saw it as a way to connect with her young fans while informing them about the dangers of online sexual predators. Honestly, as many goosebumps as this vid gave us, we’re kinda digging the whole Criminal Minds vibe that it’s got going on. Seriously you just need to watch it already – trust us.