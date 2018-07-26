‘Cloak & Dagger’s Ally Maki: There Will Be More Mina & Tandy ‘Action’ & A Possible Major ‘Change’

‘Cloak & Dagger’ is winding down its first season, and HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from Ally Maki about what’s ahead for Mina. From exploring the relationship with her dad to working with Tandy, Mina’s got A LOT.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is Freeform’s newest hit, so it’s no surprise the show got renewed for a second season. Ally Maki has stolen our hearts as Mina Hess, an environmental engineer working for Roxxon and the daughter of Ivan Hess. Mina just got her dad back after he was in a catatonic state for 8 years. Mina and Ivan’s father-daughter relationship will be explored in the coming episodes, as well as the friendship between Mina and Tandy.

Mina was a character created specifically for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, and that fact is not lost on Ally. She told HollywoodLife that she is “forever grateful” to be playing Mina. Plus, she talks about being “blown away” by Marvel fans and teases the season finale! Read our Q&A and watch the video above!

Now that Mina has her dad back, what’s next for her?

Ally Maki: Well, I think over the next few episodes, you’ll get to see that beautiful relationship that she has with her dad and how that’s going to chance and where they’re going to go from here and Tandy’s involvement with them. I don’t know how much I can say, but you can see form the flashbacks the kind of relationship that they have and it’s so cool to portray a single, working dad and his daughter who is smart and fiery and knows what she wants and how she’s going to get there. I think it’s going to be really awesome to see.

Eight years is a long time, and Mina’s done a lot of growing up since then. I can’t imagine it’s going to be easy for Ivan to adapt to everything.

Ally Maki: Yeah, definitely. It’s been a long time that Mina has kind of had to be on her own, but I think she’s never given up that hope that her dad was still there with her, so I think having him back is only going to intensify and strengthen the things that she’s passionate about and her want to save the world.

Mina got her dad back while Tandy lost hers again. Is this a defining moment in their relationship?

Ally Maki: I mean, I think the loss of any parent, your emotions are up and down. You can be totally fine on day, and the next minute you can be feeling another type of way. I think without foreshadowing Tandy’s going through a lot. Boht of them are, and I think you’re going to be able to see their strengths through it, but thye’re not perfect people. here’s definitely an inherent emotional ride that goes with that.

A big theme this season has been justice. Will Mina be taking part in that?

Ally Maki: I definitely think you’re going to see Mina and Tandy working together in tandem. I think you can see that as a duo they really have that heart and passion to make things right. When we’re talking about the gray area, Mina has kind of chosen to work for this conglomerate company at Roxxon, and you can kind of question her motives in a sense, but at the same time, she’s trying to work from within to change the way Roxxon is working. You’re definitely going to get to see some tag team action.

Your character was created for the show. That’s a huge deal. Did you have any input on the character?

Ally Maki: I have to give all of the credit to Jenny Klein, who co-wrote the episode with Jay Holcomb, and Joe Pokaski, who created the character. Jenny is Mina and I’m forever grateful that I am able to portray her. Beyond that, to be a diverse woman who is playing this character is incredibly meaningful, and there’s so many layers to it. To be Asian American in the MCU, to be an original character, to be well rounded, and have a full arc is wonderful. To portray a woman who is interested in STEM is so wonderful. I understand now why we were so emotional on set. We had four women — a female director, Jennifer Phang, Jenny Klein, Olivia [Holt], and I — and after some of the takes we would have tears in our eyes because this is just so important. We felt that every day on set. We felt the things we were talking about really mattered and could really make an impact for young women.

With anything Marvel, you’re encountering generations of fans. What’s the fan experience been like for you?

Ally Maki: I have been completely overwhelmed by the Marvel fans. I mean, of course, you can always imagine and you can kind of see how amazing they are, but when you are truly are dropped in it, I was completely blown away. First off, they are the nicest people. I was a little nervous because you never know, Twitter is a scary place, but they have been so supportive and have blown my mind. I think that as a fangirl of it, I’m learning so much from them. I sit on YouTube and I watch the recaps and people’s post-episode thoughts. I find all of it amazing. I read all the fan theories.

The season one finale is right around the corner. What can you tease about the final episode?

Ally Maki: Well, you’ll get to see more of where it’s going to go in terms of their dads and now that Ivan is awake, what information we can get from him. I think you’re going to see more of how Mina and Tandy work well together, and believe it or not, Mina may go through a change of some sort.