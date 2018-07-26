‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot: Kristen Stewart Confirmed — Who Completes The Fierce Trio?

Good morning, Angels! Kristen Stewart has been confirmed as one of the fantastic leading ladies of the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot. Find out the other two Angels who will be kicking butt with Kristen!

Kristen Stewart, 28, will be teaming up with Naomi Scott, 25, and Ella Balinska, 21, in the Charlie’s Angels reboot, our sister site Variety reports. We are so excited for this female power trio! They are going to be so badass. Elizabeth Banks, 44, who is directing the movie, will also be playing Bosley. The voice behind Charlie has not been announced yet. Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, 35, was in talks to star, according to our sister site Deadline, but it appears that fell through.

Kristen gushed back in March 2018 that she was down to do the reboot with Elizabeth. “I would love to do it,” Kristen told Entertainment Tonight. “I hope that that comes together. You never really know that you’re going to be making a movie until you’re, like, standing on that set. I’m an enormous fan of Liz Banks, and I think that she’s the perfect person to tell that story in this era. I would back her absolutely all the way.”

The movie will center around the next generation of Angels working for the elusive Charlie. “Since the original films, the Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients with offices and highly-trained teams worldwide. This film focuses on one of those teams,” Variety reported. The Charlie’s Angels reboot is set to be released Sept. 27, 2019.

Naomi previously starred as the Pink Ranger in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot alongside Elizabeth. She will star as Jasmine in the live-action version of Aladdin. Ella is best known for her role in series Midsomer Murders.

Charlie’s Angels was first a television show that originally starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith. The show ran for 5 seasons. The show was made into a movie starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. A sequel was released in 2003. There was a reboot TV series made in 2011, but it was cancelled after one season. We are beyond stoked to see what Kristen, Naomi, and Ella have in store for us!